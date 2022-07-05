Intergy Private Wealth LLC Buys 20 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 352 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $657.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $742.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $884.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.46 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.65.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

