Intergy Private Wealth LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $187.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.93 and its 200-day moving average is $216.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

