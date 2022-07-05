Intergy Private Wealth LLC Sells 28,624 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,624 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

