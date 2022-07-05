Internet of People (IOP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet of People has a total market cap of $44,292.22 and $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet of People has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00045095 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.