Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Gap Down to $44.71

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.71, but opened at $42.71. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $42.37, with a volume of 425 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $571.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.23.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.11 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 91.93% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $397,244.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at $642,803.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth about $33,390,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.