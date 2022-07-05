Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Stock Position Raised by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

PKW traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $77.38. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,959. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $75.33 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

