Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VLT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. 1,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,430. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

