Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,754. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.86. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.14.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.
