Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,754. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.86. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.14.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.