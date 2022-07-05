Invesco Municipal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0451 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,394. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $824,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 49,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

