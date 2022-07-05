Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,200 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 282,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $36.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

