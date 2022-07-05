Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.1% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after buying an additional 2,775,878 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $313,456,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after buying an additional 669,791 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,979,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $277.38 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

