Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Down 24.3% in June

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,700 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 397,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 871,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,247. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

