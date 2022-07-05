Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Purchased by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF makes up 4.7% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Prism Advisors Inc. owned 1.29% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $14,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGW. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of CGW opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $60.96.
Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.
