Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Sells $231,125.22 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 19,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $231,125.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,916.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of IRWD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.87. 3,217,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $97.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 124.83%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $10,984,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,160,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after buying an additional 679,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,679,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after buying an additional 469,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after buying an additional 445,302 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,456,000.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
