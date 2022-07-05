iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Acquired by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,637 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,342,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,983,000. Brewster Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,451,000. Stone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,465,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,596,000.

Shares of ICF opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.69. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

