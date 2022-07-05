iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.46. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $78.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

