iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 1.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.93% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $22,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

USRT stock opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08.

