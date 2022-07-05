iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.30.

