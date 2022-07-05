iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 5.8% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after buying an additional 723,835 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,364,000 after buying an additional 456,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,353,000 after buying an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.06. 3,535,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.80. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

