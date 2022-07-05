iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 2.9% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 89,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 51,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $137.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.23. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

