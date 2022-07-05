iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $284.70 and last traded at $283.81. 25,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 25,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.46.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.47.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JKE)

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

