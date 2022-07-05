iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.56

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.56 and last traded at $60.71, with a volume of 283277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.64.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 100,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 122.0% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 18,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

