iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,939 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,424,000 after buying an additional 444,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,988,000 after buying an additional 362,696 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.22.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

