iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 3.7% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,691,000.

IWD opened at $146.78 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

