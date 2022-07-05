iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is First National Bank of Hutchinson’s 3rd Largest Position

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 8.3% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,391,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 387.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $229.05 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

