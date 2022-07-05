iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Boosted by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 485.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,342 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH opened at $229.05 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.