iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.4% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after acquiring an additional 308,715 shares during the period. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $383.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $398.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

