iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 533.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $383.09 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

