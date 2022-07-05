iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) is Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 154.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,530 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $88.56 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $111.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

