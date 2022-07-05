iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,420 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $114.94. 80,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,141,430. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

