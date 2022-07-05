Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of IVH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,794. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $14.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 52,556 shares in the last quarter.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.