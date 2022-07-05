J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.89 and last traded at $18.24. Approximately 1,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 34,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

Several analysts recently commented on JILL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of J.Jill to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.32 million, a PE ratio of 228.03 and a beta of 1.45.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.65. J.Jill had a net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The firm had revenue of $157.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.Jill, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in J.Jill by 10.6% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 305,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 29,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 17.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 21.1% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 87,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth $831,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

