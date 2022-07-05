Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Shares Up 6.8%

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.05). 1,121,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,159,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($0.98).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Jadestone Energy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 96.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £402.87 million and a PE ratio of -36.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Jadestone Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Jadestone Energy’s payout ratio is presently -41.67%.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile (LON:JSE)

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.