Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Update

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 90,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 24,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $51,465.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,239,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,890. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $18.88.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

