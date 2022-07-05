Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €18.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.75) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.83) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($18.23) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($15.10) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($16.04) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.71) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of ENI stock opened at €11.51 ($11.99) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €13.21 and a 200-day moving average of €13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. ENI has a 12-month low of €9.38 ($9.77) and a 12-month high of €14.80 ($15.42). The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

