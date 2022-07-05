Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £129 Price Target

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) received a £129 ($156.21) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.26% from the stock’s previous close.

FLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £138 ($167.11) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £126 ($152.58) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a £138 ($167.11) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a £150 ($181.64) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £142.83 ($172.96).

FLTR traded down GBX 143.20 ($1.73) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 8,202.80 ($99.33). 440,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,313. The stock has a market cap of £14.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.68. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 7,600 ($92.03) and a twelve month high of £162.75 ($197.08). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,679.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,566.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

