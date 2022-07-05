JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.86 and last traded at $47.50. 102,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 317,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period.

