JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Price Target to GBX 1,413

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,446 ($17.51) to GBX 1,413 ($17.11) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JTKWY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($60.55) to GBX 3,900 ($47.23) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of JTKWY opened at $3.08 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

