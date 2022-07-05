JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Price Target to 46.00

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 40.00 to 46.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HLUYY stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

