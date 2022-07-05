JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Price Target to 46.00

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 40.00 to 46.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
HLUYY stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $32.32.
H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
