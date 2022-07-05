JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Holdings Increased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,660 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for 1.5% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.41% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $14,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.62. 1,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,825. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $51.13.

