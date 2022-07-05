Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,624,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,998.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,695,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,911 in the last ninety days. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 101,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 108,674 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 135,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

KALA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 369.16% and a negative net margin of 1,552.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

