Kalata (KALA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $649.00

Kalata (KALA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kalata has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Kalata has a total market cap of $49,984.12 and $649.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kalata Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Buying and Selling Kalata

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

