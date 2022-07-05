Karen M. Dahut Sells 14,419 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $1,300,882.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,086.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BAH traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.12. 1,626,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.94. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

