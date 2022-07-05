Karen Singer Purchases 96,276 Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer bought 96,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $56,802.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,006,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,798.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Karen Singer purchased 4,134 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $2,356.38.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Karen Singer purchased 98,262 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $58,957.20.

On Monday, June 27th, Karen Singer purchased 142,398 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $85,438.80.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Karen Singer purchased 280,182 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $151,298.28.

On Thursday, June 16th, Karen Singer purchased 267,617 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $141,837.01.

NASDAQ:SEAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 260,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,457. SeaChange International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

SeaChange International ( NASDAQ:SEAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the period. 22.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

