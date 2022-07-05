KARMA Achieves Market Cap of $3.34 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $3.34 million and $2.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001739 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00115048 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00052406 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007664 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.