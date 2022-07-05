KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,300 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 446,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 427.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSF traded down $4.33 on Tuesday, hitting $53.93. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $53.93 and a 1-year high of $99.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02.

Get KBC Group alerts:

About KBC Group (Get Rating)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.