Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 65,608 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,608 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 25.4% of Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $32,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,782,000 after acquiring an additional 166,803 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,878,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,493,000 after acquiring an additional 267,404 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after acquiring an additional 642,760 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54.

