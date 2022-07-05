Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $199.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

