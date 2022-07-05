Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $115.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

