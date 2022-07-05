Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter.

FDIS stock opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average of $74.06. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $93.42.

